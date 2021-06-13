Biden to name Pulse club in Orlando a national monument against discrimination after 5 years of shooting



Now President Biden recalled that in 2016 he visited the Pulse bar with former President Obama.

Photo: SAUL LOEB / . / .

The place where the bar operated Press, in Orlando, Florida, in which 49 people were killed in a 2016 shooting, will be declared by the president Joe biden in a national monument, a memorial against discrimination.

“In the coming days I will sign a bill designating Pulse Nightclub as a national monument“Said the president in a statement last Friday. “Enshrining in law what has been true since that terrible day five years ago: Pulse Nightclub is holy ground.”

The Biden Administration report recalls that right in the middle of the Pride monthThe United States faced one of the worst attacks on freedoms and the LGBTQ + community in history.

“In a matter of minutes, the Pulse nightclub, which had long been a place of acceptance and joy, became a place of unspeakable pain and loss,” says the president.

The attack left 49 people dead and dozens injured, a high percentage of Latino origin, but its impact crossed other ethnicities and races, such as Asians and blacks.

Biden recalled that after the attack he traveled with the then president Barack Obama to pay their respects to the survivors and families of the victims, as well as to thank the first responders.

He said this tragedy is a reminder that the US must do more to address the arms crisis.

“There is more we must do to address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all its forms – mass shootings and daily acts of gun violence that don’t make national headlines,” he said. “It’s about time we closed the loopholes that allow gun buyers to bypass background checks in this country.”

He urged the Senate to begin by passing the three bills passed by the House, which include assault weapons.

“It is high time that we ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, establish extreme risk protection orders, also known as’ red flag ‘laws, and remove arms manufacturers’ immunity from liability,” he said. .