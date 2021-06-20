Biden to meet with Afghan President on June 25

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will meet with his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani at the White House next Friday, in the first meeting in person of both leaders since the United States announced that it will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan before 11 September. September.

According to a statement, Ghani’s visit, who will be accompanied by the president of the Higher Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah, will value “the strong collaboration between the United States and Afghanistan as the military downsizing continues.”

“The United States will maintain a strong commitment with the Government of Afghanistan to ensure that the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups that pose a threat to the American nation,” the White House document said.

On April 14, Biden officially confirmed the decision of the United States to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan before next September 11, when the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon and which led to the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan.

A day after Biden’s announcement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Kabul on a surprise visit to meet with Ghani and Abdullah and address the military withdrawal.

Fear of withdrawal

The withdrawal has sparked the fear of many in Afghanistan that it could mean the failure of peace negotiations and the outbreak of a new civil war.

In this regard, the note insists that “the United States continues to fully support the ongoing peace process and encourages all Afghan parties to participate meaningfully in the negotiations to end the conflict.”

The text also stresses that the US government is “committed to supporting the Afghan people, providing diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance to help them, including Afghan women, girls and minorities.”

Organizations such as Human Rights Watch have warned that the withdrawal of the United States may have a negative impact on the advances of human rights in the country, especially for the most vulnerable sectors and communities such as minorities, women and girls.