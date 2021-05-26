Biden to look abroad for metals for electric cars, a setback for US miners

By Ernest Scheyder and Trevor Hunnicutt

(Reuters) – US President Joe Biden will rely on partner nations to supply most of the metals needed to make electric vehicles and will focus on processing them domestically, as part of a strategy to placate environmentalists. two government officials with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The plans deal a blow to miners in the United States, who expected Biden to rely primarily on domestically sourced metals – as he had pointed out during his campaign – to help fulfill his projects for a less carbon-intensive economy.

Rather than focus on licensing more U.S. mines, Biden’s team is more focused on creating jobs that process the minerals domestically into parts for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to the sources.

The plan would help reduce the United States’ dependence on industry leader China for electric vehicle inputs, while pleasing unions with factory jobs and, in theory, reduce unemployment caused by the pandemic. .

The US Department of Commerce is hosting a conference in June to attract more electric vehicle manufacturing to the country. Biden’s proposed $ 1.7 trillion infrastructure plan earmarks $ 174 billion to boost the domestic electric vehicle market with tax credits and grants for battery makers, among other incentives. The department declined to comment.

“It’s not that difficult to dig a hole,” said one of the sources. “What’s difficult is getting that material out and into the processing facility. That’s what the US government is focusing on.”

According to this approach, the United States would depend on Canada, Australia and Brazil – among others – to produce most of the critical raw materials, while competing for the higher-value jobs that turn those minerals into computer chips and batteries, according to the two sources.

Securing the entire supply chain, from metals to batteries, does not require the United States to be the main producer of the raw materials, one of the sources said.

The full strategy will be finalized after a year-long supply chain review involving national security and economic development officials.

Biden officials want to ensure that the government’s aspirations for electric vehicles (EVs) are not threatened by the lockdown of national mines, according to sources, both by environmentalists and some Democrats.

“It sounds hollow to me when I hear everyone use this as a national defense argument, that we have to build new mines to have a greener economy,” said US Representative Betty McCollum, a Democrat who has introduced legislation that would permanently block the Twin Metals copper mine proposed by Antofagasta Plc in Minnesota.

“President Biden has focused on leveraging the electric vehicle (EV) market, establishing the supply chain here in America, and creating well-paying, unionized jobs,” said Ali Zaidi, Advisor. White House National Deputy for Climate.

“Building US-made electric vehicles and shipping them around the world will include leveraging locally made parts and resources. This includes the responsible sourcing, development, and extraction of critical minerals and materials used for power batteries. electric vehicles “.

Zaidi also said the government is investing in a strategy that includes recycling in the supply chain.

Although the US projects of large and small mining companies will be affected, the pain of any blocked projects will fall disproportionately on the smaller ones, which are concentrated in the United States.

Many large miners also have global projects that could benefit from the plan.

“We cannot keep pushing the production of the products we want to places we cannot see and with people we will never meet,” said Mckinsey Lyon of Perpetua Resources Corp, which is trying to develop Idaho’s Stibnite mine to produce gold and antimony. , which are used in electric vehicle battery alloys.

INVESTMENTS

The US government became the largest shareholder in the mining investment company TechMet in April, which controls a Brazilian nickel project, a Rwandan tungsten mine and is a major investor in a Canadian battery recycler.

Washington is also funding research on Canadian cobalt and rare earth projects in Malawi, among other international investments from the State Department’s Energy Resources Governance Initiative (ERGI).

The program is one of the main ones Washington plans to use to help its allies discover and develop lithium, cobalt and other metals for electric vehicles. Of course, Washington does not ignore national mining.

The US Department of Energy has awarded grants to help former coal mines find ways to produce rare earths. The US authorities have also financed MP Materials Corp, which owns the only rare earth mine in the country.

But most of Biden’s approach is designed to avoid battles with environmentalists and save capital for other struggles, according to a government source.

During a visit to a Ford Motor Co plant in Michigan on May 18, Biden asked for government grants for new electric vehicle battery installations. He mentioned Australia’s lithium reserves, but not large American supplies of the key mineral for batteries.

Republicans say Biden’s plans for electric vehicles will be impossible to carry out without more American mines.

“These ‘not in my yard’ extremists have made it clear that they want to blockade our land and prevent mineral extraction,” said US Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, at a House Committee on Natural Resources forum. held on the same day as Biden’s visit to Michigan.

APPLY WORKERS

Biden’s approach carries risks, including angering political supporters of the labor movement who want the government to be open to resource extraction and the jobs that come with it.

“Let’s let the Americans extract these minerals from the ground,” said Aaron Butler of the United Association Local 469, who works on Rio Tinto Ltd.’s proposed Resolution copper mine project in Arizona and who supported Biden in the election. . “They are well-paid jobs.”

Many of the skills unions would use to build mines, including concrete and electrical work, can also be used to build EV metal processing plants.

The National Mining Association, an industry lobby group, has been urging the White House and Congress to support national projects, arguing that the coronavirus pandemic demonstrated the importance of local supply chains.

The Biden White House is now struggling to enlist the support of workers to demonstrate that its green policies create jobs, ahead of the midterm legislative elections in 2022, which could determine whether the strategy gets the backing of the Congress, according to two union sources familiar with the campaign.

Biden officials have contacted unions across the country to ask for specific job-boosting projects that can be attributed to the government, union sources said.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)