Biden to keep Trump office on “criminal immigrants”

The Office of Victims of Immigration and Crime (VOICE) sparked controversy in 2017, after its creation by the president Donald trump and reports that it was used by people against immigrants to report undocumented people, not those who had committed a crime.

Although the government of the president Joe biden has sought to separate from the immigration policy of its predecessor, TIME magazine advanced that the Democratic administration will keep that officeThis despite the fact that it was part of an Executive Order from the president.

“Revoking the order that created VOICE was also one of Joe Biden’s first decisions as president, made within hours of his inauguration,” the magazine notes. “But almost four months later … the Biden Administration has not closed the controversial office. Nor does he plan to do so“.

The Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Latino immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security, pointed out that this agency had a “terribly inappropriate” name, so it is only planned to change it.

“The name of the office was a terribly misnomer,” he told the magazine about the agency that is part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He added that VOICE will continue to function, to perform similar functions to other law enforcement agencies, such as the Department of Justice’s Office of Victim Services.

Trump’s efforts to feed into his narrative on criminalization of immigrants It continued in November 2020, when it created National Remembrance Day, which focuses on remembering people who have been killed by undocumented immigrants.

“I will never rest until our border is completely secure and our communities safe,” the proclamation stated. “Americans who are killed by undocumented aliens are no longer forgotten and we make sure they have not died in vain.”

The proclamation, however, combines the immigration problem with criminal acts, such as organized crime, due to drug trafficking.

“I hereby proclaim November 1, 2020, as National Day of Remembrance of Americans Killed by Undocumented Aliens,” the order reads.

A year before, VOICE created a list of their “most wanted”, which includes seven Latino immigrants: four Mexicans, two Hondurans, and one Guatemalan.

All these people are wanted for the death of an American, one of the main aspects that President Trump has criticized about foreigners, particularly undocumented.

“The Fugitive List was launched during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week to help raise awareness of the work being done by the Office of VOICE.”, ICE said in a statement.