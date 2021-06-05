Biden to host Stoltenberg to prepare for NATO summit

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, will receive next Monday at the White House the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, to prepare the summit of leaders of the Atlantic Alliance to be held the following week, and to bring positions closer together. as for Russia and China.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced Biden’s plans to host Stoltenberg on Friday. The meeting will take place a week before the NATO summit, scheduled for June 14 in Brussels and which the US leader will attend.

Biden and Stoltenberg will discuss the summit “and many issues on the NATO agenda, including how to readapt transatlantic security in light of the challenges of Russia and China “, stated Psaki during his daily press conference.

They will also discuss the role of NATO in the face of “threats such as cyberattacks and climate change.” Also on how to maintain “an equitable distribution of responsibilities among the allies.”

First international tour

The meeting with Stoltenberg will come two days before Biden embarks on his first overseas trip as president. The tour will take the president to Cornwall (UK), Brussels and Geneva from June 9-17.

In Brussels, Biden will attend the NATO summit and another between the United States and the European Union (EU), after participating in the G7 meeting in Cornwall and before traveling to Geneva to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That meeting with Putin promises to center part of the conversation on Monday between Biden and Stoltenberg, who said Thursday that he was confident that both presidents will address arms control during their meeting in Geneva.

Biden is scheduled to speak with Putin about Ukraine and “ransomware” cyberattacks launched by Russian-based criminal groups against the United States, among other topics, according to Psaki.

The spokeswoman stressed this Friday that the summit between the two will not allow “resolving every issue or challenge” in the tense relationship. However, Biden will be clear in the areas where there are notable disagreements.

“This summit is not a reward for Putin”, Psaki stressed.