Biden to begin reuniting immigrant families separated by Trump

The Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will begin as of this Tuesday, to reunify some separated immigrant families by the Administration of his predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021).

As a first step, the US authorities will allow entry so that they can see their children again at four women from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, that in their day they were separated from them at the border and deported to their countries of origin.

These women are expected to enter the United States through Texas and California.

In an interview with the television network CBS News, the Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS, in English) of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, emphasized the “extraordinary commitment” of the Biden government to reunite these families.

Later, in a statement, the official stated that This is just the beginning”. “We are going to reunite the first group of families, many more will follow, and we recognize the importance of providing these families with the resources and stability they need, “said Mayorkas.

Deported

Currently there more than 1,000 separated immigrant families, according to DHS data, as a consequence of the “zero tolerance” policy applied by the Trump Executive between April and June 2018 until a federal judge ordered its cancellation and demanded that the separated people be reunited.

Most of the families have been reunited in recent years, although there are still about 1,000 left, mainly because in these cases the adults, most of Central America, they were deported.

There are family separations dating back to late 2017, long before that Trump policy officially began. Some of the children left in U.S. custody were so young when they were taken away from their parents that they hardly remember their relatives.

The first four families will be reunited through a task force created by Biden shortly after arriving at the White House on January 20.

Separated with three years

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Mayorkas had stated that his team was “dedicated” to finding each family to give them the opportunity to get back together.

“There are children who were three years old at the time of separation. There are adolescents who had to live without their parents during their most formative years, there are mothers who fled from extremely dangerous situations in their countries of origin, who have remained in dangerous environments in Mexico, hoping to be reunited with their children, “the immigration officer explained.

Pro-immigrant groups estimate that The relatives of at least 445 children have not yet been located.

Among those who will meet this week is a mother separated from her children at the border at the end of 2017 after escaping from Honduras. There is another case of a Mexican woman who was removed from her offspring also at the end of 2017.

“Humanitarian leave”

According to sources quoted by The New York Times newspaper, it is expected that another 30 migrants enter the country with permits for humanitarian reasons, within the next 30 or 60 days.

The executive director of the White House task force for family reunification, Michelle Brané, explained in a video conference that a temporary authorization to parents to enter the US through a mechanism called “humanitarian permission.”

Brané confirmed that there are more than 1,000 families and explained that they do not have an exact number because of the Trump Administration that did not make a complete record.

The Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has acted as an advocate for these immigrants, estimates that with Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy some 2,800 migrant families, with some 5,500 minors, they were separated.

At that time, the Government classified children as minors without the company of a father or mother, and distributed them in different parts of the country, in shelters in government custody.

Following the announcement, ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt noted that his organization is pushing for that a “permanent status” be granted to these families, in addition to compensation and social services.

During the election campaign, Biden promised to reunite separated families and called the Trump Administration’s policy a “criminal”.

Record numbers at the border

Precisely immigration management has choked Biden during his first months in office due to the record numbers of undocumented who have reached the border, many of them minors.

For a year now, the number of undocumented immigrants arriving at the border from Mexico and being detained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been growing, and jumped from 101,028 in February to 172,131 in March.

In February, CBP arrested 9,881 minors who arrived alone, while the number rose to 18,890 in March.

Since the end of that last month, the number of minors in the custody of CBP has fallen 88%, reaching 677 this weekend, compared to 5,767 on March 28.

The minors were passing in March an average of 130 hours in CBP facilities, that are not prepared for these types of tenants, a time greater than the three days that by law that agency has to deliver them to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS, in English).

According to Mayorkas, currently children and adolescents spend an average of 20 hours in the hands of CBP.

Also on Monday Biden announced a increase in the annual quota of refugees that the country welcomes up to 62,500, compared to the 15,000 that Trump had marked and that had not been modified until now by the new Administration.