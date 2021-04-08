Biden to announce measures against gun violence in the US

United States President Joe Biden, will unveil on Thursday measures aimed at curbing rampant firearm violence in the country, White House officials reported.

In particular, Biden It will target so-called “ghost weapons,” that is, homemade weapons that cannot be traced because they do not have serial numbers, they said.

The president has come under pressure from his Democratic allies to act after the recent shootings in Colorado, Georgia and California.

In addition to the relatively modest measures on this politically hypersensitive issue, Biden will announce its nomination of David Chipman, an advocate for gun control, to head the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a central agency in the fight against gun violence.

Reflecting the lack of political unity on all things related to firearm restrictions, the ATF has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015.

Chipman is an agency veteran who went on to work for a gun control advocacy group and there is no one “better at enforcing gun laws,” said a senior administration official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Biden will issue six measures “to address the epidemic of armed violence.”

Among them is a new proposed rule to “stop the proliferation of ghost weapons,” as firearms made with homemade kits are known.

The official said these weapons are of particular concern because when found at the crime scene “they cannot be traced.”

Other measures include increasing support for agencies involved in addressing community violence and ordering the first comprehensive report on firearms trafficking in the United States since 2000.

However, there will be no major measures to try to toughen general gun laws, such as additional background checks, or end the sale of powerful rifles that are often used in mass murder.

The official emphasized that the measures expected in Thursday’s announcement – where it is expected that Biden be accompanied by Attorney General Merrick Garland – these are just “initial” steps.

Biden He has long vowed a heavy hand against America’s gun culture, which he says fuels an epidemic of mass shootings, as well as the daily stream of gun crime and suicide, even more deadly but less reported.

The president declares himself in favor of a stricter control of the antecedents of the buyers of firearms and of the prohibition of the military-type rifles called assault weapons. Both ideas face stiff resistance in Congress.

In 1994, when he was a senator, Biden supported the ban on assault weapons. The law expired a decade later and has never been renewed, with Republicans increasingly rigid in their opposition to what they describe as an attack on the constitutional right to bear arms.