Biden to allocate border wall funds to military and site cleanup

The Joe Biden government will return to Army more than 2,000 million dollars of funds that his predecessor Donald Trump allocated to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico, and the remaining money will be used for cleaning works, the office said Friday. White House budget.

The measure will return funds to 66 military projects that span 11 states, three US territories and 16 countries, the White House said in a related fact sheet. Projects include $ 79 million to renovate an American military school in Germany and $ 9 million for a shooting range in Indiana.

The republican Trump made the wall an emblem of his presidency, arguing that it was necessary to stop illegal immigration and drug smuggling. During his four years in office, Trump raised about $ 15 billion for the project, including $ 10 billion in redirected military funds.

Biden, a Democrat, signed an executive order on January 20 – his first day in office – thatwho stopped the construction of the wall, assuring that “a huge wall that encompasses the entire southern border is not a serious political solution.”

The Biden administration said Friday it will use its legal powers to stop any new border wall construction, while asking Congress to redirect existing resources to technology-based border security.

The Governor of Texas, the Republican Greg Abbott, He said Thursday that his state will build its own border wall, but it is not yet clear whether it has the resources and legal powers to do so.

Abbott and other Republicans have criticized Biden in recent months for rolling back Trump’s restrictions, as the number of migrants arriving at the border has reached the highest monthly levels in two decades.

After the Congress refused to provide the money that Trump had requested for the construction of the wall, his administration redirected funds for other purposes in order to pay for the project. Democrats then accused Trump of exceeding his power as president.

