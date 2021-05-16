Biden talks to Netanyahu and Abbas amid regional crisis

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden spoke on Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and for the first time with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, amid the escalation of violence in the region and after the arrival on Friday of the US envoy who try to mediate to achieve a ceasefire.

Both calls were confirmed this Saturday by spokesmen for both Netanyahu and Abbas. These coincide with the sixth day of exchange of fire between Israel and the Palestinian militias from the Gaza Strip.

The first of the two telephone connections was with the Israeli prime minister, with whom he had already been in contact and who, according to Netanyahu’s own office, updated Biden “on the developments and actions that Israel has taken and the actions that Israel has taken. intention to take “on the current escalation of war with the Gaza militias.

In addition, Netanyahu “thanked the president for the unconditional support of the United States” for Israel’s right to defend itself. He also emphasized that the Israeli Army “you’re doing everything you can to avoid harming the uninvolved“.

In the dialogue with Abás, the first since Biden took office at the beginning of the year, the US president “said he was working to calm the situation,” a spokesman for the Palestinian president explained to Efe.

Your commitment to a solution

What’s more, expressed its commitment to the two-state solution, said he opposed the eviction of any Palestinian residents from occupied East Jerusalem and commented that he had spoken with Netanyahu about the importance of maintaining the status quo on the Esplanade of the Mosques.

On the other hand, they discussed the visit of the US State Department’s Assistant Secretary for Palestinian and Israeli Affairs, Hady Amr, to the region. He is scheduled to meet with Abbas next Monday and whose visit is intended to mediate the escalation between Israel and Gaza.