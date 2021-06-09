Biden surprises students with Parkland graduation message



Joe Biden.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / .

The president of United States, Joe biden, surprised this Tuesday with a videotaped graduation speech for high school students Marjory Stoneman Douglas from Florida who were freshmen when the Parkland shooting occurred, which left 17 dead.

“Three years ago, their lives and the lives of this community changed in an instant”Biden told graduates in a video recorded at the White House and presented during the graduation ceremony.

The president lamented the loss of life in the massacre that occurred on Valentine’s Day 2018, when a former student Nikolas Cruz he fired indiscriminately with an automatic rifle and killed 14 students and 3 high school workers.

The parents of nine of those students, who would have graduated with this year’s class, received their children’s diplomas today in a posthumous tribute.

“This class lost a part of their soul. They have tested him in ways that no young person should ever have to face, from a first year, a year of unspeakable losses, to a third and final year disrupted by a pandemic “, Biden said.

He assured that “the history of this class and the Parkland community is not just a history of pain. It is a story of resilience, which turns pain into purpose, darkness into light ”.

“No graduating class can choose the world in which they graduate”Biden said.

But from time to time, every few generations, young people come at a moment in history with the opportunity to make real change. The world has already seen how capable they are, how strong they are, how resistant they are “, he highlighted.

The Parkland massacre marked a turning point in the debate on gun violence in the US by student survivors gathered at A March for Our Lives, a youth movement that marched in large numbers in Washington a few weeks after the slaughter.

The movement has also criticized the inaction of politicians in gun control and mobilized across the country the registration of voters who choose candidates committed to the cause.

Cruz, 22, faces the death penalty if convicted of the murders.

His lawyers have said that he He would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, but prosecutors have rejected him.