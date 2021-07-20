Biden studies reauthorizing remittances and sending more diplomats to Cuba

15 minutes. The US Government announced on Monday that it is studying authorizing the sending of remittances to Cuba and the transfer of more diplomatic personnel to the island.

With these two measures, President Joe Biden would reverse decisions of his predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021).

These are measures that Biden decided to explore as a result of the protests that occurred in Cuba on July 11, the largest in several decades.

This was detailed to . by a US official.

In the package of measures, the formation of a “working group on remittances” stands out.

Its objective will be to “identify the most effective way” so that the money “reaches the hands of the Cuban people.”

Remittances to Cuba

Trump banned the sending of remittances to Cuba in November last year, a measure with which the US rapidly increased the economic strangulation on the island.

Biden has held the measure for his first six months in office.

Another of the measures that the Biden government announced on Monday that are under study is the transfer of more personnel to the US Embassy in Havana.

The objective is “to facilitate diplomatic, consular and civil society participation” and also for “security” reasons.

This would be another setback to Trump’s decisions, who emptied the embassy of personnel after accusing the Cuban government without evidence of being responsible for the mysterious attacks against some officials that occurred between 2016 and 2017.

In addition to remittances and diplomatic personnel, Biden also ordered his government to work with the private sector and Congress to make the internet “more accessible” in Cuba, something that the president already anticipated last week.

Likewise, the president announced that his government will continue with its policy of imposing economic sanctions against Cuban officials.

Finally, the White House announced that it will “intensify” diplomatic efforts with its regional and international allies to support the alleged “aspirations of the Cuban people.”

It will also promote the sending of “humanitarian aid” to the island.

In his first six months in power, Biden has shown no hurry to fulfill his electoral promise to restart the thaw with Cuba.

In fact, he signaled that his policy towards the island will be tougher than expected.