Biden stresses that negotiations with North Korea will be “difficult”

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he had “no illusions” about the “difficulty” of convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal, following a meeting at the White House with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae. -in.

“We have no illusions about the difficulty, absolutely none. The last four (US) administrations have not achieved the goal. It is an incredibly difficult goal, ”he told reporters, announcing the appointment of veteran diplomat Sung Kim as special envoy for Pyongyang.