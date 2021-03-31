Biden Signs Law Expanding Financial Aid for Small Businesses to Pay Employees

President Joe biden signed the law that expands the Salary Protection Program (PPP), a bipartisan amendment passed by Congress.

The plan was approved by 92 votes to 7 by Republicans in the Senate, who resisted the measure that will allow small businesses to adhere to aid until May 31. This is an extension, it is not part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

“We are pushing lenders to improve their game and provide more help to small, many small businesses.”President Biden said before signing.

The president stressed that more than 90,000 businesses are in danger from the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them from the Latino community, in addition to highlighting the bipartisan achievement.

“As you know, Hispanic and African American small businesses in particular are out of business because they were overlooked the first time,” he said. “I am proud to sign the extension… of the Wage Protection Program. It is a bipartisan achievement “.

The president stressed that the extension will not only help save businesses, but thousands of jobs, since these types of businesses represent almost 50 percent of the workforce.

Negotiations in the Senate were coordinated by Democrats Louis Cardin (Maryland) and Jeanne shaheen (New Hampshire), as well as Republicans Marco Rubio (Floria) and Susan collins (Maine), whom the president thanked for their work.

“There are hundreds of thousands of people who could lose their jobs and small and family businesses that could close forever,” he acknowledged. “As you know, small businesses are the backbone of our economy, accounting for nearly 50 percent of all employees in America.”.

The president was confused when giving the figure of how many companies have been supported in the last two months, although it is around $ 3 billion direct to businesses that have fewer than 20 employees.

In February, the Biden Administration modified the rules for all businesses to receive some type of help, as some cases reported that they were eligible for $ 1, due to previous guidelines.

At the signing of the law, the president was accompanied by the vice president Kamala harris and the Small Business Administrator (SBA), Isabella Casillas Guzman.

The new economic plan

President Biden will release details of his economic plan on Wednesday. It’s about the program “Build Back Better” (“Rebuild better”), which would allow to allocate between $ 3 and 4 billion dollars.

Part of the funds would come with a tax increase to those who earn more than $ 400,000 dollars, which would contribute at least $ 1.8 billion dollars, revealed the White House.

“(The president) believes that it is responsible to propose a way to pay for that over time, and also believes that more can be done to make the corporate tax code fair.”, said the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, on the tax increase that would be from 21 to 28%

The plan is the president’s second step in his comprehensive plan to recover the US from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Psaki reconfirmed on Tuesday that the project will be divided into two parts, but the one focused on infrastructure will be launched first.

“The president has a plan to fix the infrastructure of our country … And he has a plan to pay for it”, He said. “Tomorrow’s speech (Wednesday) is about making an investment in the United States, not just modernizing our roads, railroads or bridges, but building the infrastructure of the future.”

He noted that while much of the plan focuses on visible infrastructure, other investments are to improve services, such as broadband access.

“So some of them are certainly out-of-the-box infrastructure projects, some of them are how to expand broadband access, some ensure that we are addressing the needs in people’s homes and communities.”, he exposed.

Another part of the project will focus on providing help to families so that their children attend school, as well as other educational levels, but there would also be funds for care centers for the elderly and disabled.