Biden Signs Law Celebrating End of Slavery

US President Joe Biden signed into law the bill making June 19 a federal holiday on Thursday afternoon. known as’Juneteenth‘, in remembrance of the end of legal slavery in the country.

In front of members of the Black Caucus who arrived at the White House, President Biden said that June 19 “is a day of profound, in my opinion, profound weight and profound power,” referring to what he called “The moral stain Of slavery.

The US president referred to the proclamation of Juneteenth as a way “to make a better version of ourselves.”

President Biden said he is grateful to members of Congress, and in particular the Black Caucus, for making it possible to pass the date.

“I am especially pleased that we are showing the nation that we can come together as Democrats and Republicans to commemorate this day with overwhelming bipartisan support from Congress.”

An important date

Vice President Kamala Harris, who preceded President Biden in the presentation emphasized that national holidays are something important, “these are days in which we as a nation have decided to stop and take stock and many times recognize our history,” he said.

In recounting the late news for slaves in 1865, Harris emphasized: “For more than two years, they were intentionally kept away from their freedom, for more than two years,” yet he exclaimed: “They knew they were free and they claimed their freedom. In fact, it was an important day ”.

The bill was overwhelmingly approved in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, after a unanimous vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

New national celebration

The date marks the day in 1865 when a Union general informed a group of slaves in Texas that they had been freed two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War.

This project comes a year after the United States was rocked by protests against racism and the police following the murder of George Floyd, an African American man, by a Minneapolis police officer.

June 19 is the 12th federally recognized holiday, along with Christmas, New Years, Thanksgiving, and Independence Day, as well as others honoring presidents and assassinated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. .

Federal employees will begin taking the holiday this year, observing it on Friday, as June 16th falls on Saturday, the US Office of Personnel Management said on Twitter.