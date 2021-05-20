Biden Signs Hate Crimes Act for COVID-19



Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty Images

President Joe biden signed the Hate Crimes Law Covid-19 approved by Congress a few days ago.

The vice president Kamala harris She was in charge of giving the speech prior to the signature of the president. She highlighted attacks on Asians, including two older women who were stabbed while waiting for the bus.

The legislation, widely supported by Republicans, sets guidelines for investigating hate crimes, especially those targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, following an increase in attacks.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives took the final step in Congress with a vote of 364 in favor with 62 Republicans against.

The Democratic Senator Mazie hirono (Hawaii) was the promoter of the law, which it introduced in March. It highlights that eight days after submitting the proposal, eight people were killed, including six women of Asian descent, in a shooting at three spas in the Atlanta area.

The rule will assign a Department of Justice official to review and expedite all reports of hate crimes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The law will also allow expanded support to state and local law enforcement agencies to issue new guidelines to address discrimination.

The represent Grace meng (New York), was the sponsor of the project in the House, and had expressed being “exhausted” by the reports of attacks against Asian communities.

“The Asian American community is exhausted by being forced to endure this increase in intolerance and racist attacks,” Meng said after the rule was passed.

The event was attended by both congressmen and others who joined a group of 69 guests at the White House, one of the largest events after relaxing the measures against coronavirus.