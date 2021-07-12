Biden signs an executive order that will limit business concentration in the US

United States President Joe Biden signed an executive order this Friday which is aimed at limiting business concentration in the country with the aim of lowering prices, increase wages and encourage innovation and greater economic growth.

The order includes 72 specific initiatives targeting a dozen US government agencies who aspire to “make concrete improvements in people’s lives.”

The White House has argued in a statement that in about 75% of the economic sectors of the United States a small number of companies control much more market than 20 years ago, especially in some important sectors such as health, financial services or agriculture.

In addition, according to the Government, the concentration has caused a series of barriers to entry that have caused the formation of new companies to fall by 50% from the 70s to the present.

Among the specific measures included in the executive order is the prohibition or limitation of non-competition agreements that companies force their workers to sign. The Government considers that many of these agreements are unnecessary and prevent workers from changing jobs and improving their pay conditions.

With regard to telecommunications companies, the US Executive prohibit excessively high cancellation fees and it will require companies to provide their customers in detail for all costs to facilitate comparison. It will also prohibit companies from entering into exclusive agreements with landlords, since that limits the ability of tenants to contract Internet at home to one or two distributors.

The current US government plans to regain net neutrality, which was approved under Obama and repealed under Trump. Likewise, it will limit the manufacturers of electronic equipment, in the case of telephones, that hinder self-repair or repair by third-party technical services.

On big tech, Biden has urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to Be more thorough when looking at M&A dealsespecially when it may be the case that a company is buying from a potential competitor at an early stage. In addition, Biden has ensured that the FTC will be able to examine mergers approved in the past.