Biden signed a memorandum to strengthen cybersecurity in the US

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, approved this Wednesday a new national security memorandum to strengthen the key infrastructures of some of its departments and federal offices in cybersecurity matters, due to the concern that the vulnerability raised in the administration demonstrated by IT services in recent attacks.

The White House issued a statement in which it highlights the “responsibility” of the federal government and the rest of public entities in the protection of this type of infrastructure considered of utmost importance. However, it also distributed this obligation among the owners and private operators of this type of system.

“Cybersecurity threats posed to the systems that control and operate key infrastructures, on which we all depend, are among the most important and growing problems facing our nation,” the White House memo underscores.

Among the highlights is an “industrial control system”. With this, Washington intends to “encourage and facilitate the deployment of technologies and systems that provide visibility, indications, detect and warn of threats.” In addition, they are intended to “facilitate response capacity.”

The document signed by Biden requires some of the offices affected by the latest attacks, such as the US Department of Homeland Security and Commerce, to develop a series of common goals and objectives in terms of cybersecurity that the owners and operators of these infrastructures “must continue to protect public health, economic and national security. “

Voluntary character

Some of these cybersecurity proposals presented by the White House are voluntary. However, Washington relies on the collaboration of private companies, since “the Federal Government cannot do this alone.” He adds that the authorities for this are “limited.”

“Securing our key infrastructure requires a nationwide effort, and the industry has to do its part. It can be voluntary, but we hope that all responsible owners and operators apply them, “they say from Washington.

For now, compliance with these standards will be voluntary, but a senior US official opened the door for the Executive to work with Congress to pass a law that makes compliance with certain cybersecurity standards mandatory, if necessary.

“Our current position is regrettably insufficient given the growing threat we face,” said the aforementioned senior official, who requested anonymity to speak to the press.

Sharing technology and information

Likewise, the memorandum reaffirms the Government’s willingness to share with the private sector the technology that is necessary to defend itself against hackers. In addition, it urges companies to share information about computer sabotage they may suffer.

“We cannot deal with the threats we do not see”, reads the memo. It also highlights the importance of detecting these attacks as soon as possible and preventing them from lingering over time.

In recent months, the United States has reported a number of hacker attacks. Among them is the one suffered by the Florida-based software company Kaseya. Later this spread to half a dozen European countries, after sneaking into the social media profiles of thousands of Americans.

In May, the DarkSide platform, a group of hackers linked to Russian crime, launched a Colonial Pipeline attack. This forced it to close some 3,400 kilometers of pipeline and caused an interruption of the fuel supply on the east coast. The company paid a ransom of $ 5 million to be able to restart its operations, recalls CNBC.