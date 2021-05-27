Biden seeks to dispel doubts about wind energy potential

For wind power developers, the turnaround expressed by the current US administration is a refreshing breeze.

After four years of criticism from former President Donald Trump on wind turbines, which he called “ugly, noisy and dangerous” symbols of misguided environmentalism that kill birds, “President Joe Biden has set a goal of reaching 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030.

The Biden administration predicts that up to 10 million homes could be powered in this way, removing 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a “breakthrough” in boosting offshore wind projects. northern and central California.

“It’s an announcement that will lay the foundation for the long-term development of clean energy and the growth of a new American-made industry,” McCarthy said.

“We’ve been working on this for years and years and years,” Newsom told reporters in a conference call with government officials, calling the development of offshore wind projects one of California’s “top priorities” and an “opportunity visionary ”for the transition of nuclear energy.

Haaland said that “the demand for offshore wind has never been higher.”

Initial areas for offshore wind power development in the Pacific Ocean could bring up to 4.6 gigawatts of clean energy to the grid, enough to power 1.6 million American homes, according to McCarthy. “The Department of Defense is doing more … to help us fight the climate crisis.”

As the U.S. military conducts tests, training and operations off the coast of California, the Pentagon played a critical role in identifying new areas for offshore wind development, according to officials.

“In our opinion, the world is facing a serious and growing climate crisis. Climate change is both a threat to Department of Defense operations around the world and an existential challenge to our ability to maintain resilience here at home, ”Kahl told reporters on a conference call.

“The Department of Defense is committed to working with the entire United States government to find creative solutions that preserve this military readiness while facilitating the sustainable climate pathways that are essential to our national security.”

Harnessing offshore wind energy

There are currently about 69,000 wind turbines in the United States, nearly all of them in rural areas, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Wind energy in the United States, with a current installed capacity of about 122 gigawatts, surpassed hydroelectric power in 2019 as the main renewable source of electricity generation and is responsible for producing 8.5% of the country’s net generation, according to the United States Energy Information Administration.

Offshore wind farms, however, are a recent innovation in North America. The first utility-scale operating unit was completed just five years ago off the coast of the state of Rhode Island. The Block Island wind farm is made up of five turbines, each of which produces six megawatts of energy.

Developers of another wind farm in that state will reduce the number of turbines from 15 to 12 at the request of coastal regulators who want to minimize disruption to the marine environment and the fishing industry.

Danish company Ørsted and its partner Eversource Energy will instead use more powerful individual turbines, according to The Providence Journal newspaper.

Offshore units are more efficient because wind speeds tend to be faster and more stable than on land, and even small increases in speed produce large increases in power production. But they are expensive and difficult to build and maintain. Some environmentalists are also concerned about the effects of wind farms on marine animals, which are not well understood.

Before and during his four-year presidency, Trump made mostly wild and unfounded claims about “windmills” that damage property values ​​and that “noise causes cancer.” He also dismissed it as a viable alternative energy source because “if the wind isn’t blowing, you can forget about (watching) television at night.”

With information from Voice of America