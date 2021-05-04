Biden seeks that 70% of adults are vaccinated to return “to some normality” on July 4



The Biden Administration will expand immunization among adolescents.

Photo: Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images

The government of the president Joe biden A new goal has been set for the United States to reach “some normalcy” on July 4.

For this, it is intended that 70 percent of adults have at least one vaccine against COVID-19, in addition to 160 million people being one hundred percent immunized, the White House announced.

“President Biden to announce the goal of 70% of the U.S. adult population receiving a vaccine and 160 million adults from USA are fully vaccinated by July 4, so that life can begin to seem closer to normal, “said experts from the response team against COVID-19.

“Several of my colleagues are confident that 70% of vaccinated people will help to significantly reduce the risks of coronavirus infections”said one of the White House scientists, who gave as an example the case of Israel, which reached 60% immunization and achieved good results.

The Administration’s strategy will be to make vaccination more accessible, such as allowing pharmacies to accept people to request immunization without an appointment, which was not possible and resulted in thousands of vaccines from Pfizer Y Modern were not used, according to recent reports.

“The President will announce that he is directing tens of thousands of pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to offer walk-ins.”, It indicated. “(In addition to) redirecting Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) resources to support more pop-up clinics, smaller community vaccination sites, and more mobile clinics.”

The efforts also involve sending more vaccines to rural health clinics across the country and providing additional funding to help communities outreach about the benefits of immunization, for which an additional $ 250 million will be earmarked for organizations. communities that deploy trained personnel to help resolve doubts.

Currently the country distributes 2.4 million vaccines a day.

Teenagers

The Biden Administration also seeks to increase vaccination of adolescents as soon as possible, which would occur as soon as any of the vaccines are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended for use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a CNN report in the coming days the FDA could approve applying the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15. Currently it is allowed to people aged 16 and over.

The federal government project includes an intense information campaign to answer any questions from parents.

“The Administration has directed states to make adolescents eligible for vaccination immediately, should the FDA decide to issue an emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for persons 12 to 15 years of age.”, an official advanced.

The expert scientist stressed that it is important to extend vaccination to young people, because they can represent a risk for other people, even if they are not infected with COVID-19.

“The president will ask states to vaccinate as many adolescents as possible with a single injection by July 4, so that they can be fully vaccinated by the time school starts in the fall,” officials said.

The vaccines for adolescents will be available in the spaces designated for the vaccination of the general population, as well as clinics and spaces with a pediatric and family medicine focus.