Biden seeks crypto evaders, BSC suffers attacks, Google lifts crypto ban, Amnesia Ibiza launches NFT …

Welcome to another weekly compilation of crypto news from BeInCrypto, we bring you the top 10 most relevant crypto news of the week from May 31 to June 6, 2021. Instantly update the latest news on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, FinTech, stock markets, disruptive technologies , geopolitics, macroeconomics, trading and much more. Delve into the topics that seem most interesting to you.

The biggest crypto news of the week

Biden proposes global cooperation to curb crypto tax evasion

Biden and crypto

The Biden Administration has proposed international cooperation to punish cryptocurrency tax evasion by sharing data globally.

Other relevant crypto news of the week

Binance Smart Chain Claims DeFi Attacks Are “Organized and Targeted”

Binance Smart Chain

In the wake of the increasing number of hacks and attacks on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) protocols, the crypto community is calling for action.

Google to roll back ban on cryptocurrency wallet and exchange ads

Google blind

Google will allow ads related to cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets if these entities have registered with FinCEN. The change will take effect in August 2021.

Club Necaxa de México offers 1% of its shares in NFT for sale

football tokenization

The Club Necaxa of Mexican soccer became the first team in the world to put 1% of its shares up for sale through NFT.

Amnesia Ibiza is the first nightclub to launch an NFT collection of digital art

NFT music

The mythical Ibiza electronic club, Amnesia, has launched its own NFT collection of digital art. With this, it becomes the first Ibizan brand to immerse itself in the bottomless pool that represents non-fungible tokens (NFT). Will it be the beginning of NFT launches by Ibiza’s leisure industry?

Subsidized energy in Argentina fuels crypto mining boom

Argentina

Cryptocurrency miners in Argentina are taking advantage of the country’s subsidized electricity for outsized returns.

China distributes its 6.2 million digital yuan from its CBDC in Beijing

CBDC

Continuing its tests with the central bank’s digital currency (CBDC), China is handing out $ 6.2 million of its digital yuan to Beijing residents in a giveaway.

JPMorgan Expands Crypto Services and Hires BTC and ETH Experts

Jp Morgan digital payment

JPMorgan Chase has added several new positions related to cryptocurrencies, and will expand its crypto services in the field of payments to merchants and consumers.

SushiSwap Deploys Layer 2 Scaling Solution in Arbitrum

Sushi

Decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap has moved to layer 2 scaling platform Arbitrum in its latest effort to avoid Ethereum’s expensive network fees.

Sherlock aims to protect DeFi users from smart contract exploits

DeFi

A decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol called Sherlock has landed a round of funding for a project that aims to protect users from the growing trend of exploits and hacks.

Daymak Spiritus will be the first electric car to mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Blockchain cars

Daymak, an electric vehicle manufacturing company, has announced that its 100% electric light car will offer the possibility of mining cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin or Dogecoin among others, while it is parked charging its battery. In addition, the American company has decided to accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for its entire range of electric vehicles.

In-depth analysis of the week

Review DeFi Aragon: the power of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO)

DeFi Aragon

Aragon is a decentralized application (dApp) that works on the Ethereum blockchain. The application allows anyone to create and manage a decentralized organization.

Interviews of the week

The Tokenization of the Poetry and Literature Industry with Jorge Dot’s POEM

Jorge Dot tokenization poetry

Tokenization is a concept that might previously seem abstract to many, however it is beginning to permeate the general public largely thanks to the emergence of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This type of token has shown the potential and flexibility of the technology applied to the blockchain that represents the NFTs, creating the possibility that any product or concept can be digitized, becoming a real asset. After the art industry, now it is the turn of poetry. Could NFT Tokenization Transform the Literature Industry?

Weekly summary of crypto news and video technical analysis

Additionally, BeInCrypto carries out a weekly review of the most interesting news in the cryptocurrency industry. You will be able to see a technical analysis of the most relevant of the week for trading.

Weekly Video Technical Analysis Summary

Weekly Video News Summary

