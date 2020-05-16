15 minutes. Former Vice President Joseph Biden outpaces President Donald Trump by six percentage points in Florida voters’ voting intentions, according to the Florida Atlantic University’s Economics and Business Initiative Survey (FAU BEPI).

However, more than half of those consulted believe that the winner in the elections of November 3 will be the Republican.

The signature shows Biden, a virtual Democratic candidate, with 53% support compared to Trump’s 47%, the opposite of the previous poll, in which it was the current president who was leading the voting intentions.

Biden’s stronghold is South Florida, where he takes Trump’s 30-point advantage (61% vs. 30%), but the president beats him in the rest of the state by 48% vs. 42%.

53% of those surveyed by the university located in Boca Raton (southeast Florida) believe that Trump will revalidate his mandate on November 3.

Among voters registered as independent, who can tip the scales to one side or the other, 41% support Biden and 39% support Trump, according to the survey carried out in Florida from May 8 to 12 using phones and the Internet, with a sample of 928 people and a margin of error of 3.1 points.

Trump enthuses voters

One of the aspects that the survey highlights is the degree of enthusiasm that each candidate arouses in his followers.

Trump excites 73% of those who say they will vote for him and Biden 64%. In the case of the independents who will vote for the president, the enthusiasm percentage is 63% and 50% in those who are with Biden.

Voter opinion on how Trump handles the COVID-19 crisis worsened from March. Approval went from 49% to 43% and disapproval from 41% to 46%.