Biden Says US Analyzes Whether It Can Help Restore Internet Access In Cuba

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Jul 15 (.) – President Joe Biden said Thursday that the White House is evaluating whether the United States can help Cubans regain Internet access, following actions by the Cuban government to curb major anti-government protests in decades.

The government of Cuba has restricted access to social networks and messaging platforms, including Facebook and

WhatsApp, amid the protests, according to global internet tracking company NetBlocks.

“They have cut off access to the Internet. We are considering whether we have the technological capacity to restore that access,” Biden said Thursday at a news conference.

The Governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, and the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the United States Senate, Democrat Robert Menéndez, are among those who have asked the Biden administration to try to reconnect Cuba to the services of Internet.

At a press conference in Miami, DeSantis said the US government should take steps to allow Cubans access to the Internet and consider using the US embassy in Havana as a base of operations.

Among the ideas suggested by some US politicians are the use of networks based on satellites or high altitude balloons to allow Internet access in Cuba.

“Time here is of the essence. Every day that the regime hides the truth is a day that they can take advantage of this,” DeSantis said of the Cuban government.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio asked Biden “to authorize and allocate additional funds immediately to provide Internet to Cuba using the existing capacity of some innovative US firms.

Menendez told MSNBC this week that “we should be looking at how we can expand access to the Internet, considering the use of satellites, so that the people of the island can communicate.”

Satellite-based services would require some infrastructure in Cuba, according to US officials.

Brendan Carr, a Republican who sits on the Federal Communications Commission, said Thursday in Miami that “this is not a technology problem. We have the technology today that can begin to be implemented to provide connectivity on the island.”

In Havana, there have been regular and unusual internet outages since Sunday, according to . witnesses.

Psiphon, an Internet censorship circumvention tool funded by the United States Agency for Global Media, has helped Cubans access the Internet. Daily users in Cuba have risen to more than 146,000 since the protests began, according to US Senator Marsha Blackburn.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)