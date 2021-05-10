Biden says “there is no evidence” that the Russian government is involved in cyberattack

May 10, 2021

US President Joe Biden said Monday that “there is no evidence” that the Russian government is behind the cyberattack against one of the country’s largest pipeline networks.

In this sense, he affirmed that there are indications that the “ransomware” used was in Russian territory.

“So far, there is no evidence from our intelligence staff that Russia is involved,” Biden said from the White House.

He added that “however, there is evidence that the authors of the ‘ransomware’ are in Russia,” referring to the malicious program that exploits security flaws to block the computer system and demand a reward.

With information from AFP

