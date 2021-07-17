Biden Says Social Media Spreading COVID Disinformation Are “Killing” People

By Nandita Bose and Lisa Lambert

WASHINGTON, Jul 16 (.) – President Joe Biden said on Friday that social media platforms like Facebook “are killing people,” in a new White House criticism of the company for allowing the publication of misinformation about vaccines against coronavirus.

“They are killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they are killing people,” Biden told reporters when asked about the disinformation and what his message was to social media platforms like Facebook. .

White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier on Friday also criticized the company.

“Obviously, there are measures that they have taken. They are a private sector company. There are more measures that they can take. It is clear that more can be done,” he said at a briefing at the White House.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Nandita Bose; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)