Biden says it’s time to “end America’s longest war

April 14, 2021

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will highlight this Wednesday in a speech that the time has come to “end the longest war in the United States” with his plan to remove troops from Afghanistan, according to excerpts of his words released earlier. .

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for a withdrawal, hoping for a different result,” is the message of the Democratic leader who seeks to remove the troops before September 11, date which marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to this intervention.

“We will continue to support the Afghan government,” but “we will not continue to be militarily involved in Afghanistan,” added Biden.

The excerpts released did not specify the date for the withdrawal, but on Tuesday a senior US official indicated that it will be before September 11, 2021 and that it is an unconditional exit, despite growing fears that the Taliban will rule again.

With information from AFP

