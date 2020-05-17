WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has wanted to win the White House for more than three decades. And if he wins in the November elections, he is already talking about leaving.

Seeking to allay concerns about his age, the 77-year-old Democratic candidate has said he will not seek reelection if his mental or physical health declines. He has also referred to himself as a “transition candidate”, being like a bridge to a younger generation of leadership.

Biden rarely sticks to a script and his comments are evidence of his sincere style. But they are also contributing to speculation about who is best positioned to lead the party after him.

“We have a longer bank as Democrats, a younger bank in terms of elected leadership across the country,” said Democratic strategist L. Joy Williams, president of Higher Heights PAC, an organization dedicated to choosing more women to national and state offices.

Biden has not ruled out running for a second term, in part because such an explicit promise would immediately make him a zero to the left in Washington, where political capital will be needed to manage the country’s recovery from the coronavirus.

But the question of his long-term prospects hangs over his candidacy, especially when he considers his options for vice president.

While someone like Elizabeth Warren could broaden Biden’s appeal among progressives, the 70-year-old Massachusetts senator would not be the face of a new generation that many in the party are seeking. That could be an advantage for younger contenders, like California Senator Kamala Harris, 55, or Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, 59.

It’s an awkward dynamic for Biden, whose leadership in the Democratic primaries coincided with the start of the pandemic, making it harder to establish himself as the party’s undisputed leader. He can’t afford to talk about who might succeed him when he still faces fierce competition against President Donald Trump in the fall.