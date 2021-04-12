Biden says government and companies must “work together” in the face of semiconductor shortages

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, said that it is time to “work together”, government and companies, to face the shortage of semiconductors that affects some sectors of the industry, which he invited to support his infrastructure program.

“China and the rest of the world are not waiting. There is no reason that the United States should wait ”, he affirmed when speaking in a virtual colloquium with leaders of 19 companies, including Alphabet / Google, Dell, General Motors, Stellantis, Intel or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest manufacturer. of semiconductors.

“These microchips, platelets, batteries, they are infrastructures,” Biden said.

“It is time (…) for government, industry and communities to work together to ensure that we are ready to face the global competition that awaits us, and that we do not continue to lose ground,” added the president.

Biden presented at the end of March an investment plan of about 2 trillion dollars in infrastructure that will have to be negotiated in Congress. Semiconductor production is part of this initiative.

Especially the automotive industry was affected by the fall in the rate of semiconductor production, and these manufacturers had to temporarily close some plants.