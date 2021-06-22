Biden Says Big Tech Problems Tackled – White House

WASHINGTON, Jun 22 (.) – U.S. President Joe Biden believes steps need to be taken to protect privacy, spark more innovation and tackle other problems created by big tech platforms, a senior tech official said on Tuesday. the White House.

Biden is encouraged by the bipartisan work being done in Congress to address these issues, the official said, a day before a House committee votes on a package of antitrust bills, including several that they point to the market power of big technologies.

