Biden rules out Moscow’s involvement in Colonial cyberattack

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, affirmed this Thursday that the cyberattack that left the country’s largest pipeline network out of play for several days came from Russia, although he ruled out that the Moscow Government is behind it.

Speaking to the press at the White House, the US president stressed that they have “strong reasons” to believe that hackers reside in Russia.

He stressed that his Executive maintains “direct communications” with the Moscow Government to act against criminals. In addition, he indicated that he himself intends to speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about the need to act in the face of cyberattacks.

“We are working to try to reach a point where we have a kind of international standard for governments that know that there are criminal activities in their territory to act”, Biden said.

The president explained that the US Department of Justice created a working group dedicated to persecuting “hackers” who use ransomware, a program that blocks access to information in exchange for payment of a reward to free it, used in the hack to the pipeline network.

The FBI accused the Darkside hacking group, based in Eastern Europe, of being behind last Friday’s cyberattack against the pipeline network, operated by the Colonial company, which caused the interruption of its activities for several days.

On Wednesday, Colonial announced the resumption of operations. However, he warned that it will take several days for the supply flow to return to normal.

Normality in 7 days

Biden said that the Government expects the situation to return to normal after the cyberattack in the next seven days.

“We hope that the situation begins to improve towards the weekend and the beginning of the next. This with the complete return of gasoline supplies,” the president said.

He insisted on the authorities’ appeal to consumers not to panic and not to hoard fuel at home.

Colonial reported this Thursday in a statement that work to resume full flow in the pipeline network was progressing. He specified that by noon all the markets they serve would receive supply.

That network supplies fuel to 45% of the US east coast market. It also transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day from refineries in the Gulf of Mexico to the southern and eastern US.