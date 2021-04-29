Biden: Richest Americans and Businesses Must “Pay Their Fair Share”

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for higher taxes on wealthy Americans and businesses to fund his massive spending proposals aimed at improving infrastructure and labor.

“How do we pay for my job and family plan? I’ve made it clear that we can do it without increasing the deficit, ”Biden told a joint session of Congress. “I will not impose any tax increases on people who earn less than $ 400,000. But it’s time for American businesses and the richest 1% of Americans to start paying their fair share. “

