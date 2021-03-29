Biden revokes Trump’s order that prevented the entry of migrants due to “risk to the labor market” – Lanza Digital

Joe Biden, in a file image / Europa Press

US President Signs Order to “Strengthen Resilience of Supply Chains”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has revoked this Wednesday an order from former President Donald Trump that prevented the entry of migrants who “present a risk to the country’s labor market” and thus limited the number of work visas for temporary foreigners in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The suspension of entry imposed in Proclamation 10014 (…) does not advance the interests of the United States. On the contrary, it harms the United States, even by preventing relatives of US citizens and legal residents from joining their families here, “said the US president in a proclamation on the revocation of this measure, which is published by the White House.

Biden also lamented that the order imposed by Trump in April 2020, and extended twice, “hurts the country’s industries that use talent from around the world” and “the people who were selected for the opportunity to apply. visas, and those they had received, through the Fiscal Year 2020 Diversity Visa Lottery.

And, the measure has prevented people who had benefited from the visa lottery and relatives of legal residents and US citizens from entering the country, which has caused, in some cases, “the delay and possible loss of their opportunity to receive diversity visas in 2020 and fulfill their dreams in the United States.

In addition to repealing Trump’s order, Biden has directed the Secretaries of State, Labor, and Homeland Security to review “any regulations, orders, policies, and any other similar actions developed pursuant to Proclamation 10014 and, as appropriate, will issue a revised guide in accordance with the order published Tuesday.

SUPPLY OF “CRITICAL” PRODUCTS

On the other hand, this Wednesday Biden has signed an executive order that will help address the “vulnerabilities” of supply chains in “critical sectors”, so that the United States “is prepared to withstand any crisis.”

Specifically, the order states that it is necessary to “strengthen the resilience of supply chains” against “pandemics and other biological threats, cyberattacks, climate shocks and extreme weather events, terrorist attacks, geopolitical and economic competition. and other conditions that can reduce critical manufacturing capacity and the availability and integrity of critical goods, products and services.

Likewise, it indicates that the presidential assistant for National Security Affairs and that of Economic Policy will coordinate the actions of the Executive Power that are necessary to implement the order, for which, in addition, external interested parties must be consulted, such as industries, unions or institutions.

To advance this measure, a review of the risks of the supply chain is also defined within 100 days after the publication of the order for four “vital” products, semiconductors, minerals and key materials – rare earths. , pharmaceutical products and advanced batteries – such as those in electric vehicles.

Second, this order initiates a long-term review of the industrial base of six sectors of the economy over the next year, as detailed by Biden.

“The American people should never face a shortage of goods and services on which they depend, be it their car or their prescription drugs or food at the local supermarket,” the president stressed of the order.

In this sense, he recalled that “horror stories have been heard from doctors and nurses who carried garbage bags over their gowns because they did not have more gowns. And they were washing and reusing their masks over and over again in the operating room.

That should never have ever happened. And it will never happen again in America. We should not have to depend on a foreign country, especially one that does not share our interests or our values, to protect our people during a national emergency, “he added.

Biden has stressed that “resilient, diverse and secure” supply chains will help “revitalize our national manufacturing capacity and create well-paying jobs” and has assured that “they will stimulate new opportunities for small businesses, communities of color and communities of color. economically disadvantaged areas’.

Likewise, it has guaranteed that it will promote “new investments in research and innovation and our workforce, investing in training and university associations that will lead to new technologies and new solutions.”

