Biden reveals his $ 1.8 billion Plan for Families



President Biden revealed the second phase of his new economic project.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP / Getty Images

The government of the president Joe biden revealed its Plan for American Families, which seeks to apply greater tax benefits to families with children, invest in education, training and increase taxes on the wealthiest.

The $ 1.8 Trillion Dollar Project is the second part of the economic program that began with the $ 2.25 Trillion US Jobs Plan, focused on investing in infrastructure and creating better-paying jobs. Both to be approved in Congress.

“In total, the Plan for American Families contemplates $ 1.8 billion in investments and tax credits for American families and children over the age of ten.”, indicated. “It consists of about $ 1 trillion in investments and $ 800 billion in tax cuts for American families and workers.”

One of the pillars of the project is to increase taxes on the richest, to pay a 39.7 percent rate, instead of the 37 percent approved in 2017. That would affect those who earn more than $ 400,000 annually, which is less than two percent.

There are also adjustments to the tax system applied by the IRS, so that the wealthiest avoid paying, taking advantage of the loopholes in the Tax Code.

“(It) will propose a set of measures to ensure that the richest Americans pay their share of taxes, while also ensuring that no one making $ 400,000 a year or less will see their taxes go up,” the proposal says .

With this project and the jobs project, it is estimated that the investments will be fully covered in 15 years, but they will have established a robust social base by reducing poverty and improving infrastructure.

The two axes are the direct supports to children and families Y expanding tax cuts for families with children and workers.

“(It) will provide direct support … to ensure that low- and middle-income families do not spend more than seven percent of their income on child care and that the child care they access is of high quality.”, indicates.

This will be done through programs such as Child Tax Credit, which would grant up to $ 3,600 dollars per child and is intended to be applied by at least 2025. This program is similar to the one approved in the American Rescue Plan.

Other supports include maternity leave benefits and tax returns of up to $ 8,000 for families with two or more children and $ 4,000 for a minor.

It also seeks to expand specific food programs for minors, through coupons known as SNAP.

“It will provide critical nutritional assistance to families who need it most and expand access to healthy meals for students.”White House officials said.

“While the American Rescue Plan provided significant relief to hundreds of millions of Americans, a high number of families and workers feel the pressure of too low wages and the high costs of meeting their basic needs and aspirations,” acknowledges Biden Administration.

The project seeks to extend the tax cuts that were approved in the American Rescue Plan, such as the aforementioned Child Tax Credit, the Tributary credit by Labor Income and the Tax Credit for Careful of Children and Dependents.

“Tax credits for working families have been shown to improve children’s academic and financial performance over time,” defends the White House.

There are even tax credits that allow families to save on health insurance.

“These credits provide premium relief that is reducing health insurance costs by an average of $ 50 per person per month for nine million people.”, It is presumed. This will also allow four million uninsured people to get coverage.