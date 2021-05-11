Biden returns to the LGTBQ community their rights enshrined in Obamacare

15 minutes. The United States (USA) restored this Monday the health protections of the people of the LGTBQ community established in the so-called Obamacare law. In this way, he reversed a policy of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) that reduced his health care rights.

In a statement, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Xavier Becerra, assured that the position of the current Government is that all people, including those from the LGTBQ community, “should be able to access medical care, without discrimination or interference.”

“Fear of discrimination can lead these people to forgo medical care,” Becerra said. Said fear “can have serious negative health consequences“.

The regulations of the Trump Administration reversed an interpretation of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, made by the Executive of Barack Obama (2009-2017) in favor of the LGTBQ community.

This interpretation clarified, among other things, that the prohibition against discrimination based on sex contained in the legislation included transgender patients. This assumed that, in general, insurers could not decline coverage for sex change treatments.

In fact, the Trump administration had defined “sex” as the gender assigned at birth. In other words, excluding transgender people from the health protection umbrella.

Danger to life

The ex-president’s action then meant that attorneys general from 23 states sued his government to stop that rule.

According to HHS, different research has shown that at least a quarter of LGBTQ patients who faced discrimination during the Trump era “postponed or avoided receiving necessary medical care for fear of further discrimination“.

In this regard, the department’s undersecretary, Rachel Levine, insisted that her mission is “to improve the health and well-being of all Americans.” In other words, “regardless of your gender identity or sexual orientation.”

“All people need access to health care services to repair a broken bone, protect the health of your heart and detect the risk of cancer, “he clarified.

This change is the latest in President Joe Biden’s efforts to reorient the federal government’s stance on health care and the environment, among other areas, away from the conservative measures of the Trump era.