Biden repeals Trump decrees on immigration, social media and statues

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a series of decrees from his predecessor, Donald Trump, on immigration, social media and the destruction of Confederate statues, among other issues.

The White House reported the annulment of several Trump proclamations and executive orders.

In one of the announcements, Biden reported the end of a policy that since November 2019 prevented immigrants unable to pay for health care expenses in the US from obtaining visas and also those individuals who could not prove that they would obtain health insurance one month after reach the country.

Biden assured that his government wants to “expand access to affordable and quality health care”, but for this it does not need to prohibit the entry of immigrants with few economic resources.

On the other hand, the president annulled a Trump order to investigate Facebook and Twitter for removing content that violated their rules.

Trump himself, who considered that those policies restricted freedom of expression, was banned on Twitter and Facebook after the assault on the Capitol.

Whitney Houston and Billy Graham

Another of the revoked orders concerned foreign aid. His goal was for all US aid to be distributed with the same logo, rather than the different symbols that it currently carries, depending on the agency that delivers it.

Also, Biden ended a project to build a new monument dubbed the “National Garden of US Heroes.” With the same Trump he wanted to pay tribute to a variety of figures from Whitney Houston to the evangelical Reverend Billy Graham.

An order that Trump signed in June 2020 calling for prosecution of any act of vandalism against federal property was also revoked.

The former president took this step in the wake of the wave of protests against racism that shook the US over the death of George Floyd.

That event caused some protesters to destroy the statues of those who fought on the side of the Confederacy during the Civil War. The action also extended to monuments of the country’s founding fathers and explorers linked to the Spanish “conquest” of America.