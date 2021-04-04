Biden repeals sanctions imposed by Trump against ICC officials

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, revoked this Friday for “inappropriate and ineffective” the sanctions imposed by the Donald Trump government on officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who investigate US troops or allies, although he expressed his discrepancies by the measures of that body on the situation in Afghanistan and Palestine.

In a statement, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, indicated that this decision puts an end to the “threat and imposition of economic sanctions and visa restrictions in relation to the Court.”

As a result of the determination, sanctions were lifted against the ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, and the head of the Division of Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation of the Prosecutor’s Office, Phakiso Mochochoko, the note added.

Additionally, the Biden Administration ended a separate 2019 measure that provided visa restrictions for certain ICC staff.

“These decisions reflect our assessment that the actions taken were inappropriate and ineffective,” Blinken said in the note.

In June of last year, Trump authorized economic sanctions on ICC officials. “Directly implicated in an effort to investigate US personnel without the consent” of their country.

Discrepancy continues

These measures include blocking properties that these officials may have under US jurisdiction. In addition to the expansion of travel restrictions to the US.

The ICC called for an investigation into Afghanistan for alleged war crimes against the Taliban and US soldiers.

Furthermore, Bensouda believes that there are grounds to initiate an investigation into war crimes committed in Palestine. The accusations would implicate both Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas.

The United States has never been a member of the ICC, based in The Hague (Netherlands) and founded in 1998.

Blinken said the United States continues to “strongly disagree with the ICC’s measures regarding the situations in Afghanistan and Palestine.”

“We maintain our longstanding objection to the Court’s efforts to assert its jurisdiction over the personnel of non-party states, he stated.

“We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed through engagement with all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than the imposition of sanctions,” said Blinken, who supported that signatory states of the ICC Statute Rome – the founding letter of the high court – “are studying a wide range of reforms” to that instance.