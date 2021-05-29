Biden remarks that he is delivering “real results” in his first 100 days in office speech – Lanza Digital

The president of the USA. Joe biden

The United States is “moving forward” despite “the worst pandemic in a century” and “the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War.” The president outlines a progressive agenda with restrictions on the purchase of arms, migration and a police reform

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has addressed this Wednesday to the Congress of the country to deliver his first speech in a joint session, on the occasion of the celebration of the first hundred days since he took office, to highlight that his Administration is offering “real results” despite inheriting a “nation in crisis.”

Just one day before, effectively, Biden reaches one hundred days in office, and in a context of extraordinary preventive measures due to the coronavirus pandemic in the immediate vicinity, the president has addressed both chambers at a time that has marked history in the country, with the Vice President, Kamala Harris, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, seated behind the president as the first women to hold their respective positions.

«Madam President (of the House of Representatives), Madam Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium. (…) And it was about time, “Biden celebrated after entering the rostrum.

Another milestone in this speech was Major General William Walker, the first black Sergeant at Arms in the history of Congress, at a time of racial exaltation in the United States.

“One hundred days since I was sworn in and inherited a nation in crisis,” the president began, to recall that they are facing “the worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.

But after these first hundred days, “America is on the move again. Turning danger into possibility. The crisis in opportunity. The adversity in force ”, has asserted.

Regarding the plan of his Administration that contemplates 2.3 trillion dollars (1.7 trillion euros) for job creation and infrastructure, Biden has indicated that “it will create millions of jobs and billions of dollars of economic growth in the next years”. One of the most important rescue packages in American history. We are already seeing the results », stressed the leader.

Some at home wonder if these jobs are for you. You feel left behind and forgotten in a rapidly changing economy. Allow me to address you directly, “continued the US president.

These are “well-paid jobs that cannot be outsourced,” he detailed, adding that “almost 90 percent of the infrastructure jobs created in the American Employment Plan do not require a university degree” and that “the 75 percent do not require an associate’s degree.

In addition, he added that this plan “recognizes something that I have always said: Wall Street did not build this country. The middle class built this country. And the unions built the middle class.

He then detailed that to finance his economic plan, he will not increase “the tax burden on the middle class,” but will eliminate “the loopholes that allow Americans who earn more than a million dollars a year to pay one more rate. lower on capital gains than working Americans. ‘

In addition, “the Tax Agency will take action against millionaires and billionaires who cheat on their taxes.” “” It is time to grow the economy from the bottom up and from the center out, “he anticipated,” it is time for American companies and the richest 1% of Americans to start paying their fair share.

“DEMOCRACY STILL WORKS”

The president has assured that the United States has to demonstrate that “democracy still works”, so in these first hundred days they have worked to “restore the faith of the people in our democracy to fulfill what was promised.”

In reference to the assault on the Capitol by followers of former President Donald Trump on January 6 while his victory in the presidential elections was being certified, Biden has considered that “the insurrection was an existential crisis”, but “democracy is durable and strong. Autocrats will not win the future.

He has also made reference to the vaccination plan, which has already managed to immunize half the Americans with at least one dose, precisely to highlight that more than 200 million vaccines have already been administered, surpassing its promise that 100 million would be applied. doses in your first 100 days.

He has highlighted the efforts made in the vaccination plan, pointing out that “all federal resources are being gathered” to “receive vaccines in almost 40,000 pharmacies and more than 700 community health centers where the poorest of the poor can be reached. poor “, among other actions, to ensure that” 90 percent of Americans live within five miles of a vaccination site. “

In fact, Biden has encouraged the population to get vaccinated, noting that all adults over 16 years of age can access immunization today.

“REAL RESULTS” and MORE STRICT MEASURES ON BACKGROUND

“We are delivering real results that people can see and feel in their own lives. Opening the doors of opportunity. Ensuring fairness and justice, “the president stressed, after adding that” thanks to the United States Rescue Plan, we are on our way to reducing child poverty “by the middle of this year.

In this sense, Biden has made reference to the American Families Plan, of 1.8 billion dollars that will go to education, child care and paid family leave.

In relation to the recent shootings that have plagued the country in recent weeks, the president has urged the House of Representatives to take steps to strengthen background checks, as well as to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, reforms that “have overwhelming support from the American people.”

“Armed violence has become an epidemic in the United States,” he lamented, to appeal that “we need more Senate Republicans to join the majority of Democratic colleagues and eliminate the loopholes that are required in gun purchases background check.

Following the wave of racial protests following the death of African-American George Floyd, “we have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of African-Americans,” which is why he has called for passing police reform to “make real progress.” He has also thanked the Senate for passing the Asian Hate Crimes Act, to urge the House of Representatives to do the same.

Regarding migration, one of the greatest challenges of the Biden Administration, the president has called for an end “to the exhausting war for immigration”, since this “has always been essential for the United States”, for which he has asked have Congress pass your comprehensive immigration bill.

“We also have to attack the root of the problem of why people flee to our southern border from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador”, something to which he has blamed “violence, corruption, gangs, political instability, hunger , hurricanes and earthquakes “, to show” absolute confidence “in Harris, who has commissioned the mission.

