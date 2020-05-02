Photo: EFE / Former Vice President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, USA.- The virtual Democratic candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Joe Biden, came out this Friday to the accusations of sexual abuse of which he is the object, pressured by public opinion and by his own party, after maintaining a long silence on a subject that darkens their electoral aspirations.

“I say this unequivocally: it never, never happened,” said Biden, who was vice president in the Barack Obama administration (2009-2017), in an interview with the cable television network MSNBC about allegations that he sexually assaulted a former assistant. in the Senate, Tara Reade, almost 30 years ago.

“THIS NEVER HAPPENED”

Donald Trump’s virtual rival in the elections of next November also asked that the records of a complaint or a complaint that Reade had filed at the time about those allegations, which the woman disclosed after Biden announced his aspirations, be searched in the Senate files. electoral.

Before speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show, Biden released a statement stressing that none of this took place: “I want to face the allegations of a former employee that I misbehaved 27 years ago. They are not true. This never happened, “he said.

Read, 56, is one of eight women who last year accused Biden, 77, of touching them or giving them inappropriate kisses or hugs long ago, allegations the Democratic presidential hopeful has passed on. on tiptoe.

But Reade’s case goes beyond misleading kisses or awkward or inappropriate touching. According to the woman, one day when she was alone with Biden in an upper house office building, in 1993, the then senator cornered her against a wall, groped her under the clothes and penetrated her with his fingers.

SUSPICACIES AMONG DEMOCRATS

The former vice president’s silence on this incident, the response to which he had so far left in the hands of his spokespersons and campaign team, had raised suspicions even within his own party, and had given ammunition to his Republican rivals to attack his honesty and integrity.

President Trump himself had advised Biden to respond to this allegation, but with the proper warnings of a person who was accused of sexual misconduct by some 25 women during the presidential campaign that took him to the White House in 2016 and even later.

“I don’t know anything about that (the accusations against Biden), but I think I should answer, you know, it could be false accusations. I know everything about false accusations, I have been falsely accused on numerous occasions, “Trump recently said.

A SCANDAL IN THE #METOO ERA

With his answers today, Biden intends to silence a case that was turning into a scandal due precisely to his silence, in the middle of the #Me too movement.

“The responsible media should examine and evaluate the full and growing history of inconsistencies in its history, which has changed repeatedly,” said the former vice president.

When MSNBC interviewer Mika Brezezinski reminded him that in the Senate confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh, proposed by Trump as a Supreme Court justice, he himself had stated that credit should be given to women who report cases of sexual violence, As was the case with the conservative magistrate at the time, the former vice president was not as categorical.

“For a woman to appear before the dazzling light of the spotlights, before the whole country, you have to start with the presumption that at least the essence of what she is talking about is true, whether or not she has forgotten the facts, the whether or not it has worsened or improved over time, ”Biden replied.

“Women must be believed, given the benefit of the doubt. So you have to see the circumstances and the facts, “Biden added when asked by the interviewer.

Reade made his complaint public in March in an interview on the podcast of journalist Katie Halper, in which he assured that the mainstream media had ignored his attempts to bring this case to light, which some close friends say had been aware of since years ago.

«I remember that while I was doing it first he said to me: Do you want to go somewhere? And then, when I rejected it: “Come on, man, I heard that you liked me” (…) That phrase stayed with me, “said the woman on the program. EFE