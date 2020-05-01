United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden categorically rejected the accusation of sexual abuse made by one of his former aides in the Senate, breaking the silence on the issue after weeks of leaving the denials in the hands of his campaign team.

“It never happened,” the former vice president and former senator said in his first public statement on the allegation of sexual abuse by his former aide, Tara Reade.

“I say it unequivocally: that never, never happened,” Biden said in an interview with the MSNBC network.

The Democratic pre-candidate anticipated that he will ask the National Archives, the US government’s collection of factual documents of historical importance, to determine if there is evidence of the filing of a complaint in this regard, as Reade assured, but that he questioned.

“The former assistant has said that she filed a complaint in 1993 but does not have a record of that alleged complaint. The writings of my years in the Senate … do not contain personal files, “he said.

In this sense, he stated that “there is only one place where a complaint of this type could be, the National Archives”, which, he indicated, “is the place where the records are kept.”

The complaint

Biden was indicted in March by Reade, who said the abuse occurred in the 1990s, when the Democratic leader was a senator.

According to their account, Reade and Biden were alone in an upper house office building when he cornered her against a wall, groped her under the clothes, and penetrated her with his fingers.

Reade is one of eight women who accused Biden last year of various acts of sexual abuse, including inappropriate touching, kissing, or hugging.

The former vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017) had chosen until today to remain silent, leaving his defense in the hands of his campaign and his spokesmen, while the accusation became widespread.

This strategy has made many of his co-members uncomfortable in the midst of the #MeToo movement, which encourages women to publicly denounce sexual abuse and harassment against them.

Democrats: between supporting the complainant and defending the candidate

Democrats faced the dilemma of continuing their active support for women who dare to denounce, or defend the man who will be their standard-bearer in the November presidential elections.

The main leaders of the party chose to defend it, as did the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, yesterday, who said that “Joe Biden is Joe Biden” and expressed her suspicion about the veracity of Reade’s version.

Meanwhile, Republicans took advantage of the accusation to minimize the controversy over the management of the coronavirus crisis that has damaged the image of President Donald Trump, and branded Democrats as hypocrites for only defending women who denounce conservative politicians.

However, it is a double-edged strategy that could also re-launch the multiple sexual assault charges brought against the Republican magnate.

Trump, for his part, urged his virtual rival in the elections on Thursday to step forward and, at the same time, again defended his innocence against the numerous complaints against him.

“I don’t know anything about that (the accusations against Biden) but I think I should answer, you know, they could be false accusations,” said the president in statements to the White House.

“I know everything about false accusations, I have been falsely accused on numerous occasions,” he said.

In denying the accusation against him, Biden believed, however, that women should be given the “benefit of the doubt,” although he later asked to stick to the facts.

“If they show up, you should start with the presumption that they are telling the truth. Then you have to look at the circumstances and the facts, and the facts of this case do not exist,” he said.

In this sense, the Democratic pre-candidate appealed to the media to be “responsible” and to examine “the complete and growing history of inconsistencies” in the story of Reade, who, in his opinion, “repeatedly” changed his history.

He also stated that the staff who worked with him at the time have no record of the alleged abuses.

“As a presidential candidate, I must be accountable to the American people. We have already lived a lot with a president who believes that he is not responsible to anyone, that he does not take responsibility for anything. I am not like that,” Biden defended himself, aware that this Transparency can lead to “uncomfortable” situations.

In an electoral tone, the former vice president confirmed that if he wins, he will make fighting against gender violence “a priority.”

“I started my job 25 years ago with the passage of the Violence Against Women Act. As president, I am determined to finish the job,” he concluded.

