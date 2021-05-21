Biden receives his South Korean counterpart, reinforcing the US-Asia alliance

US President Joe Biden receives South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday to underscore his strategic focus on Asia, while downplaying chances of rapid progress on the challenges he faces with China and North Korea.

Upon his arrival at the White House, Moon declared that South Korea and the United States share the “same soul,” forged in their bloody Cold War-era conflict with North Korea in the early 1950s.

South Korea “will always stand alongside the United States on its road to recovering from the COVID-19 crisis and defending the liberal and democratic international order,” Moon said in a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, before meeting with Biden.

China’s rising power as a rival for leadership in Asia and North Korea’s nuclear powder keg loom over the talks. The government of Biden He admits that he has no easy answer to either question.

Against this backdrop, Washington is concentrating on rebuilding its alliances – especially with South Korea and Japan – after the turbulent era of Donald Trump, during which the White House often treated longtime partners as ruthless business competitors.

Moon arrives in Washington as the second foreign guest of Biden. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was the first, in April.

The relationship between the United States and South Korea “is the lynchpin of security and prosperity for Northeast Asia and a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said a senior White House official, who asked not to be named. “President Biden It will reaffirm that firm commitment ”.

As a symbol of the deep and complex history behind these ties, Moon will accompany Biden awarding the Medal of Honor, America’s highest military honor for bravery, to a 94-year American veteran of the Korean War.

Then-First Lieutenant Ralph Puckett was wounded in 1950 while leading American and Korean soldiers in the desperate defense of a hill against an overwhelming force of Chinese troops, an early episode after China’s decisive entry into the war.

The White House said it will be the first time a foreign leader has participated in a Medal of Honor ceremony.

– “Complete denuclearization” –

Business ties will be high on the agenda.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her South Korean counterpart will hold separate talks with a number of CEOs focused on high-tech manufacturing.

But the bulk of the meeting between Biden and Moon will likely focus on China, including its threats to Taiwan, and attempts to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons.

However, it is not expected that there will be many clear and forceful statements when both presidents issue a joint statement after the meeting.

When asked if he would express concern about the future of Taiwan, the White House official said there would be “a reference to general regional security and peacekeeping.”

And when it comes to North Korea, which has frustrated American presidents for decades, similarly vague language is likely to be used.

“Our goals remain the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” the official said.

However, the White House has “a clear understanding that the efforts of previous administrations have not achieved this goal.”

Left out are previous attempts to reach a so-called “grand deal” with Pyongyang or simply show what diplomats called “strategic patience.”

Now the White House touts “a calibrated practical approach,” which in diplomatic jargon seems to mean low-key realists, albeit open-minded.

“We understand that previous efforts ran into difficulties and we have tried to learn from them,” the official said.

When asked if Biden would consider going ahead with Trump’s summits, which made headlines but were ultimately unsuccessful, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a curt reply on Thursday.

“I don’t expect that to be first on your agenda,” he said.