WASHINGTON, USA.- Former Vice President Joe Biden announced Saturday that he has already reached the 1,991 delegates necessary to win the Democratic nomination and be the candidate of that party in the presidential elections in the United States next November, in which the current one will be measured. President, Republican Donald Trump.

In a message posted on the social network Twitter, Biden said that last night “we obtained the 1,991 delegates necessary to win the Democratic nomination” and that from this moment on I was going to fight for the votes “and win the battle for the soul of this nation ».

Despite the mathematical formality of having obtained the necessary votes, Biden’s Democratic nomination was taken for granted after his main competitor, Bernie Sanders, withdrew last April, who also supported him.

Biden, 77, has secured his official nomination after Tuesday’s primaries in seven states (Indiana, Maryland, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Montana and New Mexico) and the District of Columbia in a vote. marked by protests over the death of African American George Floyd and exceptional measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message also posted on social media, Biden recalled that his campaign was for “all who had fallen and were left behind” and that these words were now “getting more resonance” because many Americans “had suffered and they were suffering so many losses.

“This is a difficult time in the history of the United States. And Donald Trump’s angry and divisive policy is not an answer. The country is crying out for leadership, “says Biden, who believes the United States needs” an economy that works for everyone, “with” jobs that bring dignity, “with” equality in justice and opportunity. “

It is the third time that Biden, who was vice president with Barak Obama, has attempted the presidential bid. On this occasion, he says, he goes to the presidential elections in November “with a united party.” .