Biden raises annual refugee quota to 62,500

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Monday an increase in the annual quota of refugees that the country welcomes to 62,500, compared to the 15,000 that his predecessor, Donald Trump, had marked, and that had not been modified until now by the new Administration.

In a statement, Biden announces this decision, which, as he emphasizes, “removes” the limit of the previous Administration. They explained that it “did not represent the values ​​of the United States as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees.”

The president recognized, however, that it will be difficult to achieve that annual commitment due to the damage done by the Donald Trump government.

With this announcement, Biden confirms the commitment that the White House made two weeks ago, when it had to rectify and commit to increasing the quota, after the barrage of criticism received from various organizations, including his party, the Democrat, when he suggested that Trump’s 15,000 refugee limit would be maintained.

What we want to be

In the statement on Monday, Biden defended “acting” and thus ending the “doubts”, and assured that the United States Refugee Admission Program commits this country to “protect the most vulnerable” and serve as a “beacon of freedom. and refuge in the world. “

“It is a sample of who we are and what we want to be. That is why we are going to press to complete the entry process” of those who are already in the process for their admission, he said.

In the statement, Biden admitted, however, that the figure of 62,500 will not be reached and that it will take time to undo the damage done by Trump.

But the work to achieve it, he insisted, has already begun with the reopening of the program to new refugees, and changes in regional distribution.

He added that he continues to maintain his commitment to reach 125,000 admissions in the first fiscal year of his presidency. Although he recognized that it is a difficult goal to achieve and may not achieve it in the first year.

However, the president assured that the Government will use all the tools at its disposal to help the refugees.