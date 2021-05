May 25, 2021

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit on June 16 in Geneva, the White House said Tuesday, setting the stage for a new chapter in the tense relationship between the two. countries.

“The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russian relationship,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Developing…

