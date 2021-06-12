Biden proposes Cuban Carlos del Toro as Secretary of the Navy

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, proposed the retired commander Carlos del Toro, of Cuban origin, to occupy the position of secretary of the United States Navy.

The White House announced this Friday the nomination of Carlos del Toro to lead the Navy. He was born in Havana and emigrated with his family to the United States in 1962.

He has 40 years of experience in national security and operations, with a 22-year career in the Navy. In this he held, among others, the positions of the first commander of the destroyer USS Bulkeley or deputy director of the office of management and budgets.

In the private sector, he founded SBG Technology Solutions, Inc., the company that he presides to date and that is dedicated to providing technology and services for the US Navy in different projects.

Trained at the Naval Academy in Annapolis (Maryland, USA), as well as at the Naval War College and at George Washington University, he is part of the board of directors of the Stimson Center, a group of experts that aims to improve peace and international security.

Also He was the first Hispanic to preside over the Friends of the White House Foundation.