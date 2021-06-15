Biden proposes critic of big tech to lead US competition regulator: sources

WASHINGTON, Jun 15 (.) – President Joe Biden will appoint Lina Khan, an antitrust investigator who has focused on the immense market power of big tech companies, to chair the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), some sources reported Tuesday.

Khan, who was confirmed as the FTC commissioner on Tuesday with strong bipartisan support, is respected by progressive antitrust thinkers who have pushed for tougher laws or, at least, stricter enforcement of existing legislation.

Khan, who recently taught at Columbia Law School, served on the staff of the antitrust panel of the House Justice Committee, and helped draft a report that harshly criticized Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook. Inc and Alphabet Inc for alleged abuse of a dominant position.

The decision to sign her adds to the selection of her progressive and critical tech colleague Tim Wu to serve on the National Economic Council.

He joins the commission at a time when the federal government and groups of states have a series of lawsuits and investigations against large technology companies. The FTC has sued Facebook and is investigating Amazon. The Justice Department has sued Alphabet’s Google.

In 2017, he wrote a highly regarded article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” for the Yale Law Journal, in which he argued that the traditional antitrust approach to pricing was inadequate to identify damage caused by Amazon.

In addition to antitrust, the FTC investigates allegations of misleading advertising.

Khan previously worked at the FTC as legal counsel to Commissioner Rohit Chopra, chosen by Biden to be director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

