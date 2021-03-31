Biden proposes a $ 2 trillion investment plan for the US economy

By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw

PITTSBURGH, Mar 31 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday advocated using the enormous power of government to revamp the world’s largest economy and counter the rise of China, a more than $ 2 trillion proposal he found rapid political resistance.

Biden’s proposal would have American companies pay the bill for projects that would put millions of Americans to work building infrastructure like roads, fighting climate change, and boosting services like care for the elderly.

“This is a one-time investment in a generation in America, unlike anything we’ve ever seen or done,” Biden said in Pittsburgh. “It’s big, yeah. It’s bold, yeah. And we can do it.”

Biden’s second multi-million dollar legislative proposal in two months in office aims to provide support for an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but also promises to strengthen unions and the country’s resistance to climate change, two goals of Democrats.

Another economic proposal that Biden will unveil in April could add another $ 2 trillion to the total cost.

Along with the $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package, Biden’s infrastructure initiative would give the federal government a bigger role in the U.S. economy than it has had in generations, accounting for 20% or more. more than the annual production.

Biden’s team believes that the government-led effort to strengthen the economy is the best way to deal with increasing competition and the national security threat posed by China.

The initiative sets the stage for an upcoming showdown of the parties in the United States Congress, where members largely agree that investments are necessary, but are divided on the size and inclusion of programs considered social services. .

The president’s proposal was coldly received by conservatives and major business groups.

“If you’re going to have massive tax increases and trillions more added to the national debt, it’s not likely,” said Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, minority leader, a day after Biden called him about the proposal. .

PAY THE BILL

Biden ignored a campaign promise to raise taxes on the wealthy, at least for now, without announcing planned hikes in the top marginal rate or capital gains tax.

Instead, the plan will raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and modify the tax code to close loopholes that allow companies to move their profits abroad, according to a 25-page briefing document released by the White House. .

Biden said the goal was not to “target” the rich, but to address the divisions and inequality exacerbated by the pandemic.

The plan will spread the cost of the projects over eight years and aims to pay it all off in 15 years, without increasing the country’s long-term debt, a senior government official said.

Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the nation’s largest trade group, the US Chamber of Commerce, said that while the organization shares Biden’s sense of urgency on infrastructure, his plan is “dangerously wrong.”

“We strongly oppose the administration’s proposed general tax increases, which will slow the economic recovery and make the United States less competitive globally, just the opposite of the infrastructure plan’s goals,” Bradley said.

The plan includes $ 621 billion to rebuild infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, highways and ports, and a historic investment of $ 174 billion in the electric vehicle market that sets the goal of a nationwide charging network for 2030.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw. Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, David Morgan and Makini Brice, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)