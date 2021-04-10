Biden presents bill to curb the immigration crisis

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, sent to Congress on Friday a bill valued at 2 billion dollars with which to address the migration crisis on the southern border with Mexico, reported the Office of Administration and Budget (OMB) of the White House.

The proposal, which is part of the fiscal budget for the year 2022, contains an item of 861 million dollars to “address the root causes of migration from Central America” and thereby try to “reduce asylum claims.”

This amount represents the “first step” towards fulfilling its electoral promise to invest 4,000 million dollars “as part of a comprehensive strategy.” With this, Washington intends that the governments of Central America “provide more services and more security” to their population.

Migration crisis in the United States

Biden aspires to be able to tackle the problem of the migratory crisis, which only in the last month caused them to be registered the highest numbers of arrests at the border in the last two decades, more than 172,300, and on track to exceed the 977,000 that occurred during Donald Trump’s last year in the Banking House.

The text also includes a 21% increase in the budget for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, investing 891 million dollars in hiring new judges and support teams to avoid judicial and administrative delays.

Finally, Biden also hopes with the approval of Congress to give the green light to 345 million dollars for Citizenship and Immigration Services. They are in charge of asylum requests and nationalizations that have been pending for years.

The arrival of migrants to the border skyrocketed during March, according to the latest report from the US Customs and Border Protection Office. The more than 172,300 people represent an increase of 71% compared to February and one of the highest levels in two decades.

Among migrants, the high number of unaccompanied minors stands out, specifically 18,890. This figure is double that of February, in addition to breaking the monthly record after 11,861 recorded in May 2019.