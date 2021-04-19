Biden, prepared to reach consensus on infrastructure and awaits Republican proposal

By Jarrett Renshaw and Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON, Apr 19 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden met with a group of lawmakers from the two major parties that have been governors or mayors on Monday as the White House seeks a deal on its employment and infrastructure proposition of more than 2 trillion dollars.

Biden said he chose the group of former state and local leaders with experience in seeking consensus, hoping he can get Democrats and Republicans to agree on an ambitious jobs and infrastructure package. The meeting included a Republican lawmaker who tried to block Biden’s presidential victory.

“I am willing to compromise and ready to see what we can do and where we can come together,” Biden said at the beginning of the meeting. “I have realized that everyone is in favor of infrastructure. The question is who is going to pay for it.”

Lawmakers left the meeting optimistic that they could strike a deal, but divided on how to fund it and what should be included.

Mitt Romney was in favor of consumers using the nation’s ports, highways and airports helping fund the effort, rather than relying solely on corporate taxes.

“So if we are going to remake an airport, I think it makes sense for people who fly to pay the cost for some time,” he told reporters.

Biden has opposed user fees, citing his promise not to raise taxes on Americans who earn less than $ 400,000.

Biden asked Republicans to come back with a counterproposal in mid-May, one of the meeting attendees told Reuters.

Most American voters support fixing the nation’s dilapidated roads and bridges and asking businesses to pay the bill, but Republicans in Congress say Biden’s proposal is too big and most of they are opposed to raising corporate taxes.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, David Morgan and Susan Cornwell, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)