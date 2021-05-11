Biden points out a “certain responsibility” of Russia in the cyberattack on Colonial

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, affirmed this Monday that Russia has “some responsibility” in the computer attack perpetrated against the Colonial oil pipeline, the most important in North America and that caused an interruption of the flow that has lasted for three days.

Although he did not hold Moscow responsible for the attack on Friday, Biden explained that “there is evidence” that the attackers or the software used are “in Russia.”

“They have a certain responsibility to face this”, Biden assured at a press conference from the White House. This after announcing that the Government “will launch a global initiative against cyber attacks calling for ransoms”.

“There are proposals underway from the FBI (federal police) and the Department of Justice to prosecute and prosecute criminals who ask for ransoms in computer attacks,” he said.

The FBI information confirmed the initial predictions of security experts who pointed out as a possible suspect in the attack against Colonial to DarkSide, a group supposedly located in Eastern Europe.

The infrastructure itself was undamaged, so flow could be restored “relatively quickly,” according to National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall. “Right now there are no supply problems,” he said.

The shortage, if it finally arrives, would mainly affect the Atlantic coast of the US. However, the company itself assured that traffic could be restored by next Friday.

Meanwhile, the Government announced extraordinary measures such as the extension of driving times on the highway for the transport of fuel.