15 minutes. They were vital in the victory of Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and their lower participation weighed down the options of Hillary Clinton in 2016. Now, the uncertain support of Latinos, already converted into the largest minority group with the right to vote, casts doubt on the former vice president Joe Biden’s options to win in the elections of next November in the United States.

Voices of alarm about the lack of enthusiasm of Latinos for the campaign of the more than presumable Democratic candidate for the White House are increasingly heard.

“It is known that to win the elections you need to take 70% of the Latino vote”, explains the democratic strategist José Dante Parra to Efe.

And there the concern of his party arises, since the latest Latino Decisions poll shows support for Biden of 59% of possible Hispanic voters, compared to 22% who would go to President Donald Trump, while the others were undecided .

“There is a long way to go to get there” 70%, says Parra. The official collaborated in 2012 on the Obama campaign, which that year won 68% of Latino votes and four later garnered 71%, according to data from the Pew study center.

Dark clouds in the polls

The Latino Decisions survey shows a worrying downward trend. The data, in February 2020, pointed to a much larger difference, with 67% for Biden and 22% for Donald Trump.

And perhaps with that 67% it would not reach him either, because it is the same figure that Hillary Clinton obtained in 2016, who also failed to promote the participation of Latinos.

The intention to vote is not encouraging either and in two months it fell by more than 10% (60% against 73% from January to April).

Doubts about Biden’s strategy

Biden’s campaign “he has a lot of work to do” with Hispanics, Peruvian Lorella Praeli, director for Hispanic affairs of the Hillary campaign in 2016, tells Efe.

“We still do not feel that our community is central to the strategy, but we are in mid-May and the campaign has the opportunity to rectify and redirect,” he said.

In this regard, and in the face of criticism from Latino activists, politicians and pressure groups about the absence of a plan for Latinos, Isabel Aldunate, Hispanic spokesperson for Biden, said that the campaign takes this community “seriously” and plans to invest “substantial time and resources to compete for each vote”.

“Latinos are about to be the ones to make a difference in this election,” added Aldunate.

A long-standing problem for those seeking the so-called “Latino vote” with 32 million potential voters, is that this is a population fragmented both by origin and by the distinct interests of those who have lived decades in the country and who are younger citizens .

Biden has repeatedly said that in the first days of his first day in office he will send Congress “a bill that will give citizens a path to 11 million undocumented immigrants,” although he has warned that approval does not depend on him. .

But Praeli recalled that although the immigration issue is “very close” for almost 45% of Latino voters, immigration is not what defines this community, concerned about the same issues as all Americans: employment, the economy, education and health.

Biden Does Not Convince Among Young Latinos

Another problem is the Latino youth captured by Bernie Sanders.

In the first appointments of the primary process, in the states where the Latino vote had more weight, Hispanics showed more affection for their main rival, “Uncle Bernie”, especially among the younger electorate. 61% of Latino voters are under the age of 35.

And in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, with the campaign practically paralyzed, Biden has to make a greater effort if possible to reach this group with tools that to date are more conducive to his rival, a much more Trump ” viral “on social media.

Praeli noted that “this is an electorate that is changing, 50% are ‘millennials’ or younger, which was not true five or ten years ago.”

“We are on the phone, on the Internet. We don’t look at the traditional media”he added.

Parra agrees with her, pointing out that the campaign needs “streamline in digital media”, as the only way to carry out a campaign in times of the coronavirus.

Biden has already secured the support of relevant young figures such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whom she put in charge of the “Green New Deal”, an important issue among millennials.

The former vice president has an opportunity for Latinos to strike a blow to his rival if he wins in states with a large Hispanic presence such as Arizona, Florida and, to a lesser extent, Texas, now in Republican hands.

Otherwise, it only remains for him to recover states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which Clinton lost in 2016, and not let himself be snatched away by any of the former Secretary of State won then.