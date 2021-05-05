Biden plans to vaccinate 160 million Americans by July 4

US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he wants 70% of adults in his country to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before July 4 and that he wants to include adolescents in the immunization campaign.

His intention to vaccinate adolescents is a controversial move for many experts, who argue that it is a grave mistake to use the world’s limited supply of doses in a low-risk population as the pandemic increases in countries like India and Brazil.

In a speech at the White House, Biden also set the goal of 160 million fully vaccinated Americans by July 4 on Tuesday.

The American laboratory Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said in March that their two-dose product had been shown to be safe and highly effective in a trial of 2,260 young people aged 12 to 15 years.

While waiting for an authorization for its emergency use in the coming days in the United States, Biden told reporters at the White House that the authorities are “ready to act immediately” as soon as that permission is confirmed.

More than 56% of adults received one or two doses, but the daily number of vaccinated is falling and the authorities have to readjust their strategy to reach the indifferent and the skeptics.

Instead of the huge vaccination centers in stadiums, the authorities are now putting the focus on mobile clinics and the multiplication of vaccination points closer to the inhabitants.

The federal government is also working on a program with pharmacies and pediatricians across the country to reach the estimated 17 million 12-15-year-olds in the country before schools reopen in the fall.

– “A terrible mistake” –

“We know that the vast majority of 15-year-olds are not at high risk of serious complications from covid,” emergency physician Craig Spencer, director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at the University of Columbia.

“It’s raging around the world and we’re talking about how we’re going to vaccinate a very low-risk population, when the overwhelming majority of healthcare workers around the world have zero protection,” he said.

Priya Sampathkumar, chief of Infection Prevention and Control at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, added that, beyond being an ethical issue, exporting more vaccines was best for the United States.

“Vaccinating more people in the United States is not going to help us if the variants in India, Nepal and South Asia get out of control and reach our shores,” he explained to AFP.

The United States has committed to releasing up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but experts believe much more can be done. “I think if you vaccinate 12-15 year olds in the United States before you vaccinate 70 year olds around the world, you are making a terrible mistake,” said Vinay Prasad, a physician and epidemiologist at the University of California. in San Francisco.

Israel’s experience has shown that it is possible to achieve a “remarkable reduction” in cases without targeting adolescents, he added.

– Low risk –

Sampathkumar explained that the main reason for vaccinating adolescents is to reduce transmission, a goal with which he agrees, although with the decline in cases in the United States, achieving this is a matter of time.

Statistics show that children are at extremely low risk of contracting severe forms of COVID-19.

In the United States, 277 children under 18 died of the disease, according to the latest official data, a tiny fraction of the total 574,000 deaths.

There have been another 36 deaths from multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but serious postviral disease.

Still, low risk doesn’t mean no risk, and pediatrician Lee Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, celebrated the arrival of a vaccine for children.

He called the vaccination of adolescents “an important tool (…) for the safe return to schools,” and said that it can “increase the comfort of many families and school personnel.”

But Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, said the government’s own research has shown that it is entirely possible to reopen schools safely without vaccines.

“It is just another barrier that has been falsely erected to hinder the return of children to education,” he stressed.

With information from AFP